$3.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will report $3.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.44 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle posted sales of $4.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year sales of $16.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.27 billion to $18.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.43 billion to $19.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jones Lang LaSalle.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.35 EPS.

JLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

NYSE JLL opened at $182.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $79.05 and a 1 year high of $186.60.

In related news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.