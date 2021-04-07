300,000 Shares in NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC) Purchased by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 5.74% of NewHold Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NHIC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NewHold Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NewHold Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in NewHold Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NewHold Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NewHold Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $501,000. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NHIC opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. NewHold Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $11.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30.

NewHold Investment Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp. and changed its name to NewHold Investment Corp. in February 2020.

