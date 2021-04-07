32,835 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Acquired by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,835 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,002,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $1,074,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $1,023,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $1,217,000. Finally, Pacific Wealth Management purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.52. The stock had a trading volume of 126,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,829,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

