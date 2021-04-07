332,433 Shares in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 332,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,749,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.18% of Genpact as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,553,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,399,000 after acquiring an additional 30,672 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,163,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,912,000 after acquiring an additional 160,563 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Genpact by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,679,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,634 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Genpact by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,592,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,241,000 after acquiring an additional 291,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Genpact by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,146,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,763,000 after acquiring an additional 25,413 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on G shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $90,946.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $638,204.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,660 shares of company stock worth $3,781,952 over the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of G stock opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.47. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $27.57 and a one year high of $44.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.93 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.56%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

