34,316 Shares in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Acquired by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Timken by 5.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 325,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,751,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Timken during the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Timken by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other The Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $286,475.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,339,577.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $272,769.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,937,813.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,987 shares of company stock worth $6,549,199. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $81.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken Company has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $87.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.21 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TKR shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

