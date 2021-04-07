3,451,405 Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,451,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $294,785,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.88% of V.F. as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 63,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 102,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,705,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 36,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen upped their target price on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, OTR Global raised V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. V.F. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.65.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $83.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -643.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.98. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

