3,753,775 Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,753,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $273,200,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.07% of State Street as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in State Street by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,109,000 after buying an additional 977,592 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in State Street by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,344,000 after buying an additional 533,695 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in State Street by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 325,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,682,000 after buying an additional 25,168 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in State Street by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 325,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,735,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $39,649.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.27.

Shares of STT stock opened at $84.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $51.21 and a 1-year high of $87.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.27 and a 200 day moving average of $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

