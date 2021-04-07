38,527 Shares in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.09% of C4 Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,754,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $5,743,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $939,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $48.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.64.

In other news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $566,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,550.

Several research analysts have commented on CCCC shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

