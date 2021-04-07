399,103 Shares in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA) Acquired by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 399,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,000. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF makes up 1.1% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned about 26.61% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 478.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 127,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 105,226 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.28. 6 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,604. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.27.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.