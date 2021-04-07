3,999 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

In other news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $1,915,561.18. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $257.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 60.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.27 and a 1-year high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

