3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Trading Down 7.5%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) shares traded down 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.30 and last traded at $24.30. 54,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 12,796,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $172.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.39 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

