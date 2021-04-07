3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in 3M were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.33.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,942. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.87. 3M has a 12 month low of $131.12 and a 12 month high of $196.72. The company has a market capitalization of $112.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

