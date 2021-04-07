$4.54 Billion in Sales Expected for WestRock (NYSE:WRK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to report $4.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.58 billion. WestRock posted sales of $4.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year sales of $18.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.79 billion to $18.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.01 billion to $19.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WestRock.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. WestRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $53.63 on Wednesday. WestRock has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $54.43. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WestRock by 40.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in WestRock by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,085,000 after purchasing an additional 667,300 shares during the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new position in WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,563,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WestRock (WRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.