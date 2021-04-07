$406.83 Million in Sales Expected for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) will report sales of $406.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $398.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $414.00 million. East West Bancorp posted sales of $416.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.38.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $79,772.00. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,593.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $295,098 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 343.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $74.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.95 and a 200 day moving average of $53.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $82.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

