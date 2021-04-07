42,000 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Acquired by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,000. Applied Materials comprises about 0.7% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. FMR LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,128 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,096,543,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,260 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $457,746,000 after acquiring an additional 906,803 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $362,767,000 after acquiring an additional 95,824 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.44.

Shares of AMAT traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.87. 282,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,559,479. The firm has a market cap of $127.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.87.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

