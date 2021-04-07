4,289,005 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,289,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $277,156,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.03% of Welltower at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Welltower by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $74.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.08 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.47.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

