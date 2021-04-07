44,048 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Bought by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 205.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 25,723 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000.

Shares of SLV opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.44. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

