47,705 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,312. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.41 and a fifty-two week high of $139.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.49.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

