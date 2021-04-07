$487.37 Million in Sales Expected for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will announce sales of $487.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $481.20 million to $497.30 million. People’s United Financial reported sales of $519.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover People’s United Financial.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.86 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBCT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

In other news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at $752,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the first quarter valued at $585,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $851,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,646,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,515,000 after buying an additional 796,555 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $53,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $19.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on People’s United Financial (PBCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.