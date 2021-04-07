50,001 Shares in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Bought by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of PROG at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRG. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of PRG opened at $43.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $67.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.32.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.64 million. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $47,411.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

