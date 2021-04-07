$51.70 Million in Sales Expected for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to post sales of $51.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.00 million and the lowest is $51.50 million. TriState Capital posted sales of $48.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full-year sales of $220.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $213.20 million to $226.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $257.74 million, with estimates ranging from $229.90 million to $276.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.55 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TriState Capital in a research note on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TriState Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSC. Stone Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,199,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,237,000 after buying an additional 376,919 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 994,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after buying an additional 111,175 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TriState Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,513,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 197,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 70,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital stock opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $764.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34. TriState Capital has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $26.42.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

