$517.60 Million in Sales Expected for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to announce sales of $517.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $520.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $515.20 million. Rollins posted sales of $487.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year sales of $2.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rollins.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.20 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROL. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rollins by 509.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.41. Rollins has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.65 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rollins (ROL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.