$517.90 Million in Sales Expected for Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) will announce sales of $517.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grubhub’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $502.57 million and the highest is $526.64 million. Grubhub posted sales of $362.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Grubhub will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Grubhub.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $503.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Grubhub’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grubhub has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

In other news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,445.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total value of $106,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,021.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,138 shares of company stock valued at $528,721 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Grubhub by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Grubhub by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 545,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,477,000 after acquiring an additional 153,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Grubhub during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,401,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Grubhub by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 145,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,779,000 after buying an additional 19,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Grubhub by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRUB opened at $62.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.35 and a 200 day moving average of $71.71. Grubhub has a 52-week low of $38.52 and a 52-week high of $85.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.81 and a beta of 0.96.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

