53,365 Shares in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2021


Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period.

Shares of SMMD traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $64.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,035 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.98. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

