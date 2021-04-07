535,735 Shares in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Acquired by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 535,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,631,000. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 866.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,006,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384,815 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11,305.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,866,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824,107 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,804,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,499,000 after purchasing an additional 199,774 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,160,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8,889.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,143,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

PFF stock remained flat at $$38.61 during midday trading on Wednesday. 32,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,999,425. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.93. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.