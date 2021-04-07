$54.95 Million in Sales Expected for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to report sales of $54.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.90 million to $55.00 million. Camtek posted sales of $30.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year sales of $205.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.00 million to $207.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $220.20 million, with estimates ranging from $217.40 million to $223.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $48.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Camtek has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

CAMT opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.77 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.67. Camtek has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $34.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Camtek during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Camtek during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Camtek during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Camtek during the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Camtek during the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. 22.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

