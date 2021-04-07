58,051 Shares in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 58,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter worth $1,236,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 639,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,073,000 after acquiring an additional 245,819 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 25,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Shares of NYSE:MNR opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.96 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average is $16.21. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.46.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

