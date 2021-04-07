$59.13 Million in Sales Expected for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) will report $59.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.38 million. Inseego posted sales of $56.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year sales of $282.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $280.60 million to $287.27 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $339.11 million, with estimates ranging from $318.21 million to $373.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.80 million. The company’s revenue was up 64.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on INSG shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.92. Inseego has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $21.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.66.

In other Inseego news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $78,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Inseego by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,705,000 after acquiring an additional 366,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Inseego by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after acquiring an additional 37,260 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Inseego in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,470,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Inseego by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Inseego in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

