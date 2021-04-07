5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.64.

Several research analysts recently commented on VNP shares. Laurentian lifted their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins lifted their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cormark lifted their price target on 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of 5N Plus in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of VNP stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$4.67. The stock had a trading volume of 84,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,633. 5N Plus has a one year low of C$1.25 and a one year high of C$5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$381.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.33.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$60.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 5N Plus will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

