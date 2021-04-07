$6.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will post earnings per share of $6.81 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.49. SVB Financial Group reported earnings per share of $2.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 167.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $23.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.86 to $26.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $25.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.92 to $37.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.40 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $489.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $152.76 and a 52 week high of $577.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $516.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.69.

In other news, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total transaction of $5,554,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $197,754,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,014,000 after buying an additional 426,124 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $112,609,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,148,000 after buying an additional 281,480 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,649,273,000 after purchasing an additional 237,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

