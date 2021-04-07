$61.63 Million in Sales Expected for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to announce $61.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.15 million and the lowest is $61.10 million. The Hackett Group posted sales of $69.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year sales of $251.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $245.10 million to $257.33 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $258.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.71 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.81%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HCKT. Roth Capital raised their target price on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 70.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 251.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCKT stock opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $521.57 million, a P/E ratio of 86.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $17.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

