61,213 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,213 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $11,091,000. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.1% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 128,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $23,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $583,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS stock traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $189.00. The company had a trading volume of 84,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,680,186. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $98.65 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.95. The stock has a market cap of $343.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.77.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

