$626.87 Million in Sales Expected for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will report sales of $626.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $579.10 million and the highest is $760.00 million. Tetra Tech posted sales of $584.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $373,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $184,906.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,631 shares of company stock worth $3,973,242 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 8.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 61,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $876,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $211,897,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEK stock opened at $139.80 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $64.83 and a 52-week high of $144.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.86%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

