6,567 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Bought by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. Skyworks Solutions makes up about 1.0% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.99. 4,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,410. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.08 and a 1 year high of $195.82.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.72.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.