6,729 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Purchased by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000. Accenture makes up approximately 0.9% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $282.03. 6,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,313. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $163.93 and a fifty-two week high of $283.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.97 and its 200 day moving average is $248.33.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.96.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total value of $1,056,584.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,883,022.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $10,186,569 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

