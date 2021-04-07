$68.04 Million in Sales Expected for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to post $68.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.94 million. Retail Opportunity Investments reported sales of $74.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year sales of $276.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $274.44 million to $278.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $282.98 million, with estimates ranging from $280.90 million to $285.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROIC shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,497 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 582,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 71,493 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,476,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 147,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

ROIC stock opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

