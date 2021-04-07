70,820 Shares in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Purchased by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 70,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned 0.21% of Compass Minerals International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,053,000 after acquiring an additional 38,816 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 39,964 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Shares of CMP stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.96. The company had a trading volume of 611 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,259. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.84 and a 52 week high of $70.13.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

