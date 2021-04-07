$735.85 Million in Sales Expected for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) This Quarter

Analysts expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to announce $735.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $771.50 million and the lowest is $721.20 million. TopBuild posted sales of $653.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year sales of $3.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on BLD shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $217.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $68.66 and a 1-year high of $224.89.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $68,665,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 461.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

