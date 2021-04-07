76,400 Shares in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.12% of Calix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Calix by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Calix by 7.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,157 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Calix by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 597,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 52,295 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Calix in the third quarter worth $941,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Calix by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix stock opened at $37.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.09. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $48.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.52 million. Equities analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CALX. Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BWS Financial began coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities cut Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $1,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

