$77.67 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to post sales of $77.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.36 million and the highest is $82.00 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors posted sales of $112.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year sales of $478.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $392.99 million to $533.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $708.70 million, with estimates ranging from $620.28 million to $780.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a net margin of 31.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%.

FTAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,596,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $976,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,812,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,880 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter worth $20,391,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $31.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average is $22.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is 235.71%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

