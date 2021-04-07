80,580 Shares in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Bought by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 80,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 84.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 155,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 70,894 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in WPP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,643,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WPP by 104,193.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 30,216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in WPP by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 30,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in WPP by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 321,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,398,000 after purchasing an additional 23,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.29. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,671. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.31. WPP plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.9777 dividend. This is a boost from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. WPP’s payout ratio is currently 26.05%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

WPP Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

