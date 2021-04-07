$84.94 Million in Sales Expected for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to post sales of $84.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.90 million to $102.10 million. Cinemark reported sales of $543.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 84.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

CNK stock opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.61. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.50.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $299,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $4,128,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Cinemark by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 32,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2,439.7% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

