$85.15 Million in Sales Expected for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will post sales of $85.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.20 million and the highest is $87.50 million. Fastly reported sales of $62.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year sales of $382.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $376.40 million to $392.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $484.60 million, with estimates ranging from $473.80 million to $510.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.48 million.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.93.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $221,693.69. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 255,174 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,168.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 25,364 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $2,394,361.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,399,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,557 shares of company stock worth $20,892,219 in the last 90 days. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fastly by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,792,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,166 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,610,000 after purchasing an additional 330,817 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,219,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,256,000 after buying an additional 1,543,316 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth $65,789,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Fastly by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 733,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,094,000 after purchasing an additional 332,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. Fastly has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.02.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

