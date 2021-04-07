$86.79 Million in Sales Expected for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will announce $86.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.57 million. Rattler Midstream posted sales of $129.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year sales of $389.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $351.20 million to $434.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $407.60 million, with estimates ranging from $377.10 million to $456.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.46 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Rattler Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.41.

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.00. Rattler Midstream has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 11.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. 24.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

