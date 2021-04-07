$87.79 Million in Sales Expected for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to report sales of $87.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.20 million to $88.63 million. SPS Commerce posted sales of $74.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full-year sales of $365.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $364.60 million to $367.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $404.61 million, with estimates ranging from $401.50 million to $411.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SPS Commerce.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $83.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $101.93 on Wednesday. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $118.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.36 and a 200 day moving average of $98.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $642,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,922,663.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,927 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total transaction of $917,338.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,888 shares in the company, valued at $13,347,290.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,254 shares of company stock worth $7,962,814 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $558,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $49,391,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $2,063,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPS Commerce (SPSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.