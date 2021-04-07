877,206 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 877,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,659,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Palantir Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 299.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.57.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $299,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,259,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,413,447.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $9,009,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,203,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,175,519.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,205,612 shares of company stock valued at $64,494,024.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.