$93.20 Million in Sales Expected for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) will post sales of $93.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $93.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $92.70 million. The Descartes Systems Group posted sales of $83.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will report full-year sales of $390.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $387.30 million to $393.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $434.30 million, with estimates ranging from $430.60 million to $438.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Descartes Systems Group.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DSGX. Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,837,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 719,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,963,000 after purchasing an additional 498,089 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,411,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 922,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,959,000 after buying an additional 155,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,515,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,630,000 after buying an additional 145,380 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSGX opened at $62.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.00 and a beta of 1.19. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $64.82.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

