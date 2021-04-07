9,366 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Bought by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,366 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. JNB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Starbucks by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.22.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.55. The company had a trading volume of 82,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,590,762. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $113.82. The stock has a market cap of $133.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.95, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.52.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

