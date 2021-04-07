99,673 Shares in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 99,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XHR opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.04. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.53.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $75.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.08 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

In related news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 60,000 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,087,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 582,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,047.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 18,499 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $300,238.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,301.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,404 shares of company stock worth $2,082,820 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

