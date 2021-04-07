A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stake Reduced by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 986,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 291,886 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.61% of A. O. Smith worth $54,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $1,765,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,371,000 after purchasing an additional 84,476 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth $3,342,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $68.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.75. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $70.13.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,734 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,706 shares of company stock worth $3,198,179. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.